



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 8,700 runners and walkers from 285 companies are expected to take part in today’s2019 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Ft. Lauderdale.

Known as “Florida’s Largest Office Party”, the run is open to employees of businesses, corporations, government agencies, financial institutions, and non-profits – regardless of company size – and incorporates a special competition to award the overall men’s, women’s and co-ed teams in 20 different industries.

As part of the tri-county race circuit, $1 per participant of the Fort Lauderdale run will benefit United Way.

To keep the participants safe there are a number of road closures.

Wednesday afternoon, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard, between Andrews Avenue and SE 1st Avenue, were closed to traffic.

Thursday morning, Las Olas Boulevard was closed from SE 1st Avenue to SE 2nd Avenue and SE 1st Avenue was closed from SE 2nd Street to Las Olas Boulevard.

Participants will start arriving around 4 p.m. and traffic will increase. Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., there will be street detours and lane closures along the race route.

The race will begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until 8:30 p.m. The first ½ mile of the race route (north of the New River) will be filled with runners and walkers – Fort Lauderdale Police will divert traffic from this area. Traffic will be rerouted east on Davie Boulevard so as to not allow traffic on SE 3rd Avenue north of Davie Boulevard. Once the runners/walkers have made the westbound turn onto SE 14th Street police will open the roadways.

At 9:30 p.m., all the roads, except for Las Olas Boulevard, will reopen. Las Olas Boulevard will reopen at 11 p.m.