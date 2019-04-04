MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis is getting favorable reviews from Florida voters in the early weeks of his tenure in office.

Statewide, 62-percent approve of DeSantis’s job performance to date, while only 24-percent disapprove and 12-percent are still unsure, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll.

His approval rate is also high, 53-percent, in heavily Democratic Southeast Florida.

Statewide, registered Democrats are evenly split with 41-percent approval and 41-percent disapproval.

Along party lines, it’s not big surprise DeSantis has an 87-percent approval rate among Republicans and 59-percent among Independents.

DeSantis polls highest among men with 68-percent, voters over 50 is 66-percent and whites 68-percent.

However, he still gets positive numbers from women with 57-percent, voters under 50 is 57-percent and Hispanics give him a 53-percent approval rating.

His numbers are more mixed among black voters with 39-percent approval and 38-percent disapproval but according to Mason-Dixon, that may likely be a reflection that the opponent he defeated was Andrew Gillum, the first African-American major party candidate for governor.

When it comes to the issue of medical marijuana in the state of Florida, voters expressed frustration with the state’s slow action to implement the voter-approved legal medical marijuana program.

Statewide, only 15-percent believe the program is currently meeting patient needs and 66-percent feel that it has not. This concern is consistent across the political spectrum, with a majority of voters in every demographic sub-group (region, gender, age, race and party registration) indicating they do not feel the program is currently meeting patient needs.

State voters believe that the action by Governor DeSantis to quicken the implementation will benefit patients. Statewide, 65-percent say his actions will help patients, while 27-percent feel it will not and 8-percent are not sure. A majority in all voter groups support DeSantis’s action.

The poll of 625 registered Florida voters was taken through telephone interviews from March 18 through March 20 and had a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.