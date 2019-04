MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters were taken to Jackson Memorial South following an early morning crash.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Quail Roost Drive exit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three crew members were taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable. Moments before the crash, the crew stopped to assist a driver who had spun out due to the rain.