MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A wedding crasher was arrested after Miami Beach Police say he went after people at a ceremony being held on the beach.

He’s also facing charges after police say he tried head-butting an officer twice, before actually hitting him in the head.

31-year-old Raul Martinez appeared in bond court following the incident.

Martinez, who is homeless, somehow got into a wedding event being held on Miami Beach near 9th Street and Ocean Drive.

According to a police report, after Martinez was observed fighting with beachgoers he somehow infiltrated a private wedding event.

Per the report, Martinez then began attacking random people inside the event.

When police arrived the violence continued as Martinez got physical with several officers, even spitting on one and threatening to kill other officers.

After being placed in custody, Martinez also tried kicking out the windows of a patrol car.