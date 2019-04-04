  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A suspect in a child pornography investigation took his own life during a traffic stop near Orlando.

Officers stopped the vehicle after recognizing Luis Valentin, 48, as a suspect in the case.

The officers didn’t realize at first that Valentin had his two children — ages 7 and 11 — inside.

After the children were removed from the vehicle, Valentin grabbed a gun and fatally shot himself.

His ex-wife, Ana Valentin, also was at the scene. She said he “always said that before he would be in jail he would kill himself.”

One of the Kissimmee officers racing to the scene to provide back up suffered minor injuries when his patrol car flipped over.

