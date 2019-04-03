  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach, Porsche, Wire Fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A former salesman who scammed more than 30 customers out of about $2.2 million by selling them non-existent cars made his first appearance in Ft. Lauderdale federal court.

Shiraaz Sookralli, 44, faces mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering charges.

A criminal complaint says Sookralli, who had been a salesman at Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach, created a shell corporation with a similar name in 2017. Investigators say Sookralli then made bogus sales orders for non-existent future exotic Porsche models and took deposits which were put into his shell company’s bank account.

Champion Porsche, which did not authorize the transactions, contacted victims and cooperated with law enforcement after learning of the scheme.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

