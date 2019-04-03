MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released footage from a Miami police officer’s body cam after an incident on the Brickell Bridge that led to hate crime charges.

Mark Bartlett was caught on cell phone video with a gun yelling racial slurs at a group of teenagers during a “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event over Martin Luther King Junior weekend.

The teens had been blocking traffic riding their bikes in protest of housing issues.

Bartlett’s girlfriend is in the video saying one of them ran over her foot on their bike.

After Bartlett and his girlfriend left the scene Miami police pulled them over on Biscayne Boulevard and 13th Street.

In the police officers body camera video, you see Bartlett’s Range Rover pulled over on the side of the road. While being detained, you can hear Bartlett ask the officer what is going on.

“How am I being arrested now,” asked Bartlett.

“You’re being detained right now sir,” replied the officer.

“What’s that,” asked Bartlett.

“You’re lawfully being detained while we conduct our investigation,” said the officer.

“Just so you know, they ran over my wife’s foot, I came out there to protect her. They left thank God. I went back to my car, what’s the problem? Why are they not being arrested, we even called 911 twice,” said Bartlett.

The woman he refers to as his wife was also handcuffed and detained and released a short time later. And while all this was happening you see the same protesters on their bikes riding through the police cars and stop and stare.

Bartlett is later seen outside the police cruiser still in handcuffs talking and laughing with the officer.

Bartlett was initially charged with carrying a concealed firearm. More charges were added to include three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice and improperly exhibiting a firearm, along with carrying a concealed firearm.

Due to a hate crimes enhancement of the charges, that would make the penalty even more severe, if found guilty.

Bartlett has entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is scheduled for June 24th.