MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of killing his wife and daughter with a machete in Miami Gardens was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center overnight.

Noel Chambers, 57, was taken into custody thanks to some observant firefighters. His arrest ended a three-day manhunt.

According to Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, Chambers was spotted by firefighters outside Fire Station 38, which is located in Miami Gardens on 199th Street just west of 441.

Pratt said that firefighters called the police.

Police say Chambers attacked and killed 48-year-old Lorrice Harris, his wife of 10 years, and 10-year-old daughter Shayla Chambers with a machete because his wife had asked for a divorce.

According to police, the attack took place at their apartment in 600 block of Northwest 177th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Shanalee Chambers, 29, Noel’s older daughter, was wounded and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the attack.

Arriving officers found one of the victims on the rear porch of the apartment, the other was inside.

Shanalee Chambers was found outside the apartment suffering from multiple wounds.

Neighbors told CBS4 they stayed by her side to calm her down before she was taken to the hospital.

Chambers is facing two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.