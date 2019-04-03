



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Several dozen Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students walked out of school Wednesday morning to demand better mental health treatment.

Students crossed Pine Island Road and left the campus shortly before 11 am and Broward Sheriff’s deputies blocked off traffic. The walkout was over in about 15 minutes.

Several of the students seemed less than serious about the walkout and others did not want to speak with a reporter. Several others said they feel the school is not taking their mental and emotional needs serious enough and they are upset about two recent suicides — one of a current student and one of a recent graduate.

Freshman student Hailey Jacobson told me that the wellness center on campus is doing the best they can under the circumstances but that they need many more resources.

“They need to hear our voices,” Jacobson said. “If somebody needs help, they’re not going to help them this way. If somebody really needs help they need to make sure everyone knows it’s a safe place at school and it’s not happening.”

Ironically, at 1 o’clock today, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie will update the community on resources and support available to the Stoneman Douglas community. A national expert on these issues will also be there. There are many resources available in Broward County, including 211 and a new program called Eagle’s Haven.

Click here to identify and prevent suicide.

A GoFundMe page has been created ‘In Loving Memory of Sydney Aiello.’ Click here to donate.

Click here to read more about ‘Parkland Strong: Support & Resources’

Other links:

Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention is Here to Help! https://fisponline.org/

Your first call for help: https://211-broward.org/

Tomorrow’s Rainbow: https://www.tomorrowsrainbow.org/

Children’s Services Council: https://www.cscbroward.org/

Also, if you or anyone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, help is available.

Here are some important suicide prevention hotlines:

Broward County:

2-1-1

(954) 537-0211

Miami-Dade County:

Suicide Prevention/SafeNet

(305) 358-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

There is free counseling and confidential support available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.