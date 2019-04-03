



, in partnership with dozens of other organizations, presents theThe free event is held in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed each year in April to bring awareness to human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.

Attendees will enjoy free food & refreshments, raffle prizes, games, family fitness, free dental screenings, mini-workshops, Rodney Baltimore from HOT 105 FM, and resources on keeping children safe and healthy. The winner of the 2019 Alan and Marsha Levy Champion of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Award will be also announced!

The Family Fun and Resource Fair wraps up the 2019 Annual Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children Campaign, a four-month series of free events dedicated to strengthening families and ensuring the community knows of programs and resources that can help prevent child abuse and neglect. The theme this year is “Growing the Voice of Our Future,” to empower youth to have a voice, participate and engage in activities and events impacting their lives. The Broward AWARE! campaign is dedicated to:

Recognizing the signs of and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children

Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles

Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system

Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System

Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training

Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers

For more information, visit www.cscbroward.org/broward-aware.

The Broward AWARE! campaign is inspired by the work of the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and Prevent Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevention Florida. Local partners include: 2-1-1 Broward, ARC Broward, Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Broward Children Center, Broward County Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Broward County Family Success Center, Broward County Parks & Recreation, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Broward Human Trafficking Coalition, ChildNet, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Community of Promise, Chrysalis Health, Community Access Center, Department of Children and Families, Early Steps, Florida Dept. of Health in Broward County, Florida Impact, Forever Family, Ft. Lauderdale Police Dept., HandsOn Broward, HANDY, Healthy Families, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies of Broward, Hosanna 4 Youth, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, Jamaica International Female Football Development Inc., KidSafe Foundation, Kids In Distress, Mt. Bethel Human Services, On Call Leadership, R & R Domestic Services, Smith Community Mental Health, Swim Central, SWIMS Foundation, YMCA of South Florida, and more.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000.

Above content provided by Children’s Services Council of Broward County.