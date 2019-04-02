MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman carrying Chinese passports and a thumb drive device containing malware was detained at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

Federal agents said Yujing Zhang made false statements and entered a restricted building or grounds.

At first, Zhang told Secret Service agents she wanted to go to the pool. She showed them two Chinese passports with her name and photo as identification.

Authorities said Zhang then told them she was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a United Nations Chinese American Association event.

She said her Chinese friend “Charles” told her to travel from Shanghai, China, to Palm Beach to attend the event and try to speak to members of President Trump’s family, according to the complaint affidavit.

The Secret Service found four cell phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive device and a thumb drive with malicious malware when they took Zhang into custody, authorities said.

Zhang faces up to five years in prison, $350,000 in fines, according to legal documents.