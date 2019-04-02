MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement across South Florida continued their search for a man accused of killing his wife and daughter in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

Police said 57-year-old Noel Chambers, attacked and killed his wife of 10 years and 10-year-old daughter with a machete because his wife had asked for a divorce.

According to police, the attack took place at their apartment in 600 block of Northwest 177th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

They identified the woman as 48-year-old Lorrice Harris and the daughter as Shayla Chambers.

Shanalee Chambers, 29, Noel’s older daughter, was wounded and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the attack.

Arriving officers found one of the victims on the rear porch of the apartment, the other was inside.

Chambers eldest daughter was found outside the apartment suffering from multiple wounds.

Neighbors told CBS4 they stayed by the eldest daughters side to calm her down before she was taken to the hospital.

They tell us the girls’ mother reportedly told Chambers she was leaving him.

Police say Chambers fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Another daughter, Ashley Anderson told a news conference on Monday, “My mom was full of life. And so was my little sister. She was the sweetest, most shy and quietest girl you have ever met. For someone to get a machete and chop someone up and to kill their own 10-year-old daughter probably in bed when they were sleeping. It was my mother’s birthday and to take her life because you were envious and jealous, this is heartbreaking. I am still in shock. We need to keep an eye out for this guy and if you have seen him please call.”

“My older sister is doing better in the hospital,” she said. “But the person who did this is not human. He is a monster and we need to get him off the street.”

Late Monday afternoon, Miami Gardens Police and their SWAT team rushed to an abandoned building at Northwest 7th Avenue and 173rd Street, across the street from the Top Golf facility where there was a possible siting of the suspect.

That building is only four blocks south of where the crime occurred.

Also on Monday afternoon, the family of those killed held a press conference at the Miami Gardens Police Department.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITS ENTIRETY:

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said, “We are putting a lot of resources into finding this guy. Help us get him off the streets.”

She said, “If he can do this to his own wife and 10-year-old daughter he can easily do this to anyone else.”

Superintendent of Miami-Dade public schools, Alberto Carvalho, posted this message on Twitter:

“Hearing infuriating and devastating reports of the murder of a 10-year-old child during a domestic dispute. This is so holy unnatural and inexcusable. I pray for this child soul and that piece is found after death that this innocent child did not experience in life. #Enough.”

When caught, Chambers will be charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On Monday afternoon, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III said, “if you commit a crime like this, you need to know there is nowhere to hide.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

There’s a reward of up to $3,000.