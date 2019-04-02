MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 21-year-old Miami mother appeared in bond court Tuesday following her arrest for failing to take her 6-year-old son to the hospital for medical treatment after he was grazed in the neck by a bullet.

Laqayette Dock was charged with Child Neglect and Child Abuse for failure to report the injury.

According to the police arrest affidavit, the child’s biological father called Dock over the weekend and told her their son’s 8-year-old cousin accidentally shot the boy, and the bullet grazed his neck.

When the 6-year-old got home the next day, Dock attempted to treat the injury herself because “she did not think the wound was severe enough for medical attention,” according to the arrest report.

The next day, Monday April 1, the boy went to school and told his principal he was shot by his cousin while on Spring Break.

Paramedics responded to the school and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In court Tuesday, the Judge Renatha Francis ordered Dock be released on house arrest and set an alternate bond of $10,000.

Dock was also ordered to stay away from her son.

During the hearing, an attorney for the Department of Children and Family Services asked the judge to place the boy with his maternal great aunt.

After the aunt spoke in court, the judge ruled that the child will stay with her.