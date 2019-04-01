MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The party is over for tens of thousands of people who attended the Ultra Music Festival this weekend.

Early Monday morning, crews didn’t waste any time in starting the clean up on Virginia Key.

After the three-day festival ended at 2 a.m., crews were spotted picking up barriers, picking up trash and getting things back to normal.

Festival organizers admit things got off to a rough start. Thousands of angry fans took to social media to describe a chaotic scene, left stranded and forced to walk in droves across the Rickenbacker Causeway to the mainland.

Festival organizers admitted a county approved traffic plan for some 200 plus buses to move people on and off Virginia Key, fell short via Twitter calling it “unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have, for this, we are sorry.”

That forced Ultra organizers and their city partners to put a new plan in place to improve the fan experience.

Day two ended significantly better according to Ray Martinez, the chief of security for Ultra, who said they had more signs with information, more people working and brought in the buses earlier.

Monday morning, organizers say the weekend was a success despite the few setbacks.

“Obviously the first day we had some hiccups if you will with our transportation plan. We made adjustments as we moved forward and I can tell you Sunday night it worked flawlessly,” said Martinez.

Martinez gave his assessment of how the three days went.

“We are proud that we produced not only a great event but one where everybody was safe and secure,” he said.

Martinez said each day they made some adjustments and there were lessons learned from the move from Bayfront Park to a tiny island.

“It was day one of year one, you know something that we hadn’t experienced in prior years of downtown Miami, we did not provide transportation, we were anticipating when crowds would start to leave, they actually left sooner,” he said.

Festival goers weren’t the only ones complaining about, area residents lodged complaints about noise. Mayor Francis Suarez said Saturday they would lower the volume, “the base in particular,” for residents of Key Biscayne and Brickell.

Martinez said fans were patient with them and overall Ultra 2019 a success.

“We do an after action look at what went right, what went wrong, how do we make it better. Everybody that I saw, you know, had a good time,” he said.