SANFORD (CBSMiami/AP) – Saying that substance abuse is a serious public safety concern, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he’s re-establish the state’s office of drug control.

During the announcement in Sanford, DeSantis also said that he’ll create a drug task force on drug abuse to combat the opioid epidemic.

He appointed Attorney General Ashley Moody to chair the statewide task force, which will develop a strategy and make recommendations. Moody said Florida loses 17 people a day to the drug crisis, including one on Monday in Seminole County, where the announcement took place.

The drug control office will coordinate with state and federal officials with a goal of reducing opioid abuse.

DeSantis also said Florida has secured an additional $26 million in federal funding for the state’s opioid response project.

