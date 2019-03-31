



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of shootings have multiple people recovering in a Miami hospital.

Two people are recovering after they were shot in Coconut Grove.

Miami police say it happened Saturday night at Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

The victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami police also investigating a shooting in Liberty City.

That’s where one person was shot near Northwest 8th Avenue and 66th Street.

That victim was also taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

There has been no word by early Sunday on the condition of any of the victims or if police have made any arrests.