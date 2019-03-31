  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    1:00 PMRoad to the Final Four
    2:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, Deadly Shooting, Fort Lauderdale News, Hollywood Police Department, Local TV, Person Of Interest, Surveillance Video


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police are looking for a person of interest.

They say it’s in connection to a homicide investigation.

Police are searching for this man in connection to a homicide investigation. (Source: Hollywood Police)

Police say a 25-year-old was shot and killed.

His body was found near Fletcher Street and 24th Avenue.

Shortly after the shooting, a man was captured on surveillance video at a nearby store.

He was attempting to use the victim’s credit card.

He was then seen leaving in a red four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s