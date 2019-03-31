Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police are looking for a person of interest.
They say it’s in connection to a homicide investigation.
Police say a 25-year-old was shot and killed.
His body was found near Fletcher Street and 24th Avenue.
Shortly after the shooting, a man was captured on surveillance video at a nearby store.
He was attempting to use the victim’s credit card.
He was then seen leaving in a red four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.