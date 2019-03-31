  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Focus On South Florida, Local TV, Made In MIA Award, Miami International Film Festival, Rudabeh Shahbazi


The Miami Film Festival wrapped up earlier this month, but its impact lingers.

This week on Focus on South Florida, we focus on the Knight Foundation’s “Made in MIA Award”, for films with stories and location shooting in South Florida.

The director of one of those films is one of our two guests.

Guests: Jaie Laplante, Executive Director Miami film festival

Jayme Gershen, Director of “Six Degrees of Immigration”

