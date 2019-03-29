



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will visit the south shore of Lake Okeechobee Friday to talk about infrastructure improvements and environmental issues.

According to the White House, Trump will speak about the ongoing repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike. He will also address efforts to construct a reservoir that would limit harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the neighboring St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.

The Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir would move water away from Lake Okeechobee and reduce discharges that have been blamed for toxic algae outbreaks.

Last year, Florida had its worst blue-green algae bloom in the state’s history and a devastating red tide outbreak that killed hundreds of animals and cost coastal communities millions of dollars.