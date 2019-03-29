



JUPITER (CBSMiami) – A massive gator estimated to weigh around 750 pounds was removed from the Jupiter Commerce Park.

Jupiter police said on the Facebook page that they got the call about the big gator Thursday morning. When officers arrived they found the gator which appeared to be about 12 feet long.

It was removed without harm from the area and relocated to a safe place.

This is a good reminder that alligators are active across Florida, especially during our warm Spring and Summer weather.

Their mating season begins April and runs through June.

An adult male in the wild can grow as long as 14 feet, weigh a thousand pounds, and live for 30 to 35 years.

Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water.

