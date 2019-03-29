



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Army Korean War Veteran Private First Class Marvin Krull.

PFC Krull was drafted when he was 20 years old and served for 14 months, starting in 1951, serving in Korea and Japan.

When he first got his draft notification, he says he had never been out of his house and did not really know much about anything.

He was just put on a boat and off they went.

Krull was part of the 213th field artillery. He says part of his day-to-day job was constantly cleaning guns near the front lines.

“There were a couple of times we were run over, a couple of times we stopped and would end up fighting. That is something you don’t want to hear. It makes me feel like I did something to help my country and that’s what I’m more proud of than anything else,” said PFC Krull.

On his 88th birthday, Krull was honored at Florida Panthers game.

Krull, who was awarded the U.S. Presidential Unit Citation, 3 Battle Stars and a Combat Artillery Badge, stood proudly and thanked the crowd as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you, U.S. Korean War Veteran Private First Class Marvin Krull, for your service and dedication to our country.