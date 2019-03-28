



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A well known Miami attorney was arrested after he allegedly refused to cooperate with Miami-Dade police officers investigating a shooting incident at his home.

Joe Klock has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Last Tuesday, their reports of gunfire at his home Southwest 82nd Street. Klock was not home at the time.

When he arrived, according to his arrest report, he yelled out a name and knocked on the door. Fearing there was an injured person inside, the officers demanded that he let them in.

Klock reportedly refused to open the door or give a key to the residence to the officers.

“The defendant then became uncooperative and hindered the search of the residence for victims and the suspect,” according to his arrest report.

Klock’s attorney Thomas Cobitz told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, “Basically, they arrested a 70-year-old guy who didn’t open up the door fast enough.”

Officers later arrested Antonio Scott, 35, who was living in Klock’s home with his two daughters. Scott is accused of threatening a woman and her daughter with an AK-47 in the home and attacking them with a baseball bat.

Klock says he was wrongfully arrested and plans to fight the charges.

Klock’s arrest came more than a month after a man living at Klock’s home was also accused of violence, according to the Herald. Christopher Sanders, 24, was arrested in February after police said he had a mental breakdown. Sanders reportedly smashed through a glass window of Klock’s home and then broke into a neighbor’s house, attacking the neighbor.

