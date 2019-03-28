



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be in Palm Beach on Friday to promote infrastructure projects underway at Lake Okeechobee.

During his visit to the lake, Trump will “tout work on dike repair,” accord to a tweet by Deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

According to the White House, Trump will speak about the ongoing repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike.

The president will also address efforts to construct an Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir that would limit harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the neighboring St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.

The Trump administration said last year it favored federal funding to help pay for the $1.6 billion reservoir which is designed to move water away from Lake Okeechobee and reduce discharges that have been blamed for toxic algae outbreaks, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Last year, Florida had its worst blue-green algae bloom in the state’s history and a devastating red tide outbreak that killed hundreds of animals and cost coastal communities millions of dollars.