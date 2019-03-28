



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who Miami-Dade police say likely assaulted an officer on Wednesday was taken into custody after an overnight chase.

Police say the man, who was driving a red Corvette, led officers on a chase into Miami and then ditched the car.

Miami-Dade and Miami police officers then fanned out and searched for him and were able to take him into custody near NW 13th Street and 38th Avenue.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a police K9 bite.

Police have not released the man’s name or said what charges he’ll be facing.

