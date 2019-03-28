  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dan Gelber, Former Mayor, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Seymour Gelber


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Beach Mayor Seymour Gelber has died.

He had been in hospice care and was with all of his children, including current Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, when he passed late Thursday afternoon.

Seymour, or Sy as many knew him as, served three terms in the mayor’s office.

That came after his service to the nation as an army sergeant and a long career as a judge in the Miami-Dade court system.

Sy Gelber was 99 years old.

Mayor Dan Gelber told CBS4 after his father’s passing that he was “happy to the end.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s