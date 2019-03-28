



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Beach Mayor Seymour Gelber has died.

He had been in hospice care and was with all of his children, including current Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, when he passed late Thursday afternoon.

Seymour, or Sy as many knew him as, served three terms in the mayor’s office.

That came after his service to the nation as an army sergeant and a long career as a judge in the Miami-Dade court system.

Sy Gelber was 99 years old.

Mayor Dan Gelber told CBS4 after his father’s passing that he was “happy to the end.”