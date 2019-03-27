



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hang onto your hats, it’s going to be very windy over the next couple of days.

The breeze out of the west and northwest Wednesday morning was about 7 to 15 miles per hour. As we head throughout the day, the winds will increase 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 to 35 miles per hour.

Morning temperatures were cooler with some inland areas in the low 60s. The rest of Broward and Miami-Dade county enjoyed the upper 60s. Milder low 70s across the Keys.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s this afternoon and a few areas may be right around 80 degrees.

As low pressure builds to our east and high pressure builds to the north, a tight pressure gradient will lead to stronger winds out of the northwest.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions are expected through tomorrow. A small craft advisory and gale warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will increase out of the northwest to 20 to 25 knots with possible gusts as high as 35 to 60 knots. Seas build will 5 to 9 feet. Bays will be choppy.

There is also a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the coast. Hence, beachgoers should remain onshore and avoid swimming. The risk of rip currents will likely increase later Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, high surf may lead to minor coastal flooding and beach erosion.

A few quick showers are possible Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night we have the potential for passing showers on the breeze. It will be a bit cooler with lows falling to the low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy with pleasant highs in the upper 70s. It will be blustery at times with winds out of the northeast 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. That onshore flow will likely lead to some on and off again quick moving showers. Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue through Thursday.

As we head into Friday it will be breezy but not as gusty. We’ll be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend the warming trend continues. Lows will be in the upper 60s. But highs will be in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Some spotty showers will be possible Sunday.