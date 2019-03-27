



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you ready for the Ultra Music Festival? The annual outdoor electronic music festival, now in its 21st year, takes place this weekend at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park & Miami Marine Stadium.

It’s the pounding, mega electronic dance music festival that makes up one of Miami’s premier events and this weekend it’s a got a brand new home.

Following it’s ousting from Bayfront Park organizers and the City were eager to show off the new digs.

“This is the first year we do it, it’s an iconic venue space, we have spent in the city millions of dollars to make it an event space,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Millions went into everything from alleviating concerns about noise levels for neighbors stretching in Brickell to the potential environmental impacts.

There are fences to cut off access to beach areas to protects sensitive wetlands and marine life.

There were serious logistics to hammer out, there’s no parking, 230 buses are being used to move people in and out in the hope that it will reduce traffic.

The mayor says the city will also have 500 police officers on site for the event, more than the number that patrol the entire city on any given day.

“Even though we have the Marlins opening tomorrow, we have the winter music fest that’s gonna impact areas of downtown and Wynwood, we’ll be ready, said Manuel Morales, Chief of Field Operations for Miami Police.

Organizers say the new venue will permit an extended operating time until 2 a.m. They say fans will experience in-tandem staging at both Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium.

Tickets for the event run from $399 for general admission for the three days to $1,499.95 for a VIP ticket.

The festival was founded in 1999 and is named after the 1997 Depeche Mode album.

Click here to see the list of DJs and performers at this year’s festival.

Festival organizers say they expect fans from over 100 countries.

If you are going, here is what you will be allowed to bring:

ACCEPTABLE

Hydration packs that are not backpacks (empty upon entry)

Bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC (not exceeding 13”x17”)

One-gallon clear, plastic zip-top bag

Fanny packs

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap is allowed

Cell phones

Sunglasses and hats

Illuminated or glowing jewelry or costumes

Sealed packs of cigarettes upon entry

Non-professional cameras

Action cameras, such as GoPro’s

Regarding action cameras – yes to strap headwear or non-extendable handles

Earplugs

Flags and banners (no corporate or company branding; no hard poles)

Powdered make-up

Feminine products (sealed upon entry)

Prescription medication (you must have the prescription/label in your name with you)

NOT ALLOWED

No illegal or illicit substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, pocket knives and self defense sprays

No flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks

No markers, pens or spray paint

No backpacks, purses, or bags allowed except bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC not exceeding 13”x17”

No stuffed animals

No facial masks

No outside food or beverage including alcohol

No bottles, cans, canteens, flasks, or coolers

No opened over-the-counter medication or eye drops

No opened packs of cigarettes or tampons

No pacifiers or glow sticks

No balloons, balls, inflatable balls, frisbees or flying disks

No umbrellas, chairs, blankets, sleeping bags or tents

No bicycles, skateboards, hover-boards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles

No drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

No animals except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability. “Comfort,” “therapy” or “emotional support” animals do not meet the definition of a service animal and are not permitted entry to the Event.

No large chains, chained wallets or spiked jewelry

No laser pens, laser pointers, or similar focused light devices

No water guns, squirt guns, spray bottles or misters

No musical instruments, noisemakers or air horns

No professional cameras, flash cameras or video and audio recording equipment, or camera poles

No poles, sticks, or “totems”

No confetti, streamers or loose glitter (wearable cosmetics are acceptable)

Additional items may be prohibited at the discretion of law enforcement or security officials.

Click here for more information about the event.