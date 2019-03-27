



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Power has been restored to more than 33,000 FPL customers who were left in the dark after a lightning strike sparked a fire at a sub-station.

The lightning strike hit about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS4 viewer Ceebz Gerard sent us a video of the fire which showed huge flames and thick black smoke from the sub-station fire near 6th Street and 2nd Avenue.

FPL says they are still working on repairs.