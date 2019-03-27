  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Massage Parlor, Miami News, Oakland Park


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Five days after an Oakland Park massage parlor worker was found dead inside the business, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest.

Jacob Fought, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A co-worker of Daying Li discovered her body inside the Bing Bing Spa on Oakland Park Boulevard on March 21st.

In processing evidence from the scene, sheriff’s investigators got a lead that led them to circulated a picture of a man they called a ‘person of interest’.

Detectives were then notified of a possible location for the man, who they identified as Fought. Tuesday morning, he was spotted walking near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Lauderhill and was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s