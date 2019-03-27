



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Five days after an Oakland Park massage parlor worker was found dead inside the business, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest.

Jacob Fought, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A co-worker of Daying Li discovered her body inside the Bing Bing Spa on Oakland Park Boulevard on March 21st.

In processing evidence from the scene, sheriff’s investigators got a lead that led them to circulated a picture of a man they called a ‘person of interest’.

Detectives were then notified of a possible location for the man, who they identified as Fought. Tuesday morning, he was spotted walking near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Lauderhill and was taken into custody.