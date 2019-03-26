



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three Spring Breakers from the Hoosier State have quite a story to tell after they turned the tables on a man who tried to rob them at gunpoint.

Last Sunday, just after 3:30 a.m., four men, including three from Indiana, were pumping gas at Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard when a man, with a covering around his face and handgun, got out of the passenger side of another car at the pumps and ran up to them.

The armed man pointed the gun at them and demanded their money and valuables.

The men had other ideas. They grabbed the armed man and wrestled him to the ground. That’s when a second man got out of the gunman’s car and ran over to help his friend.

During the struggle, the armed man dropped his gun which was picked up by one of the men who pointed it at their two attackers.

Both the gunman and his friend got in their car and drove off.

The men were able to provide the tag of the car to Broward sheriff’s deputies. The driver, Kevin Campbell, was arrested later that day.

Sheriff’s investigators are still looking for the gunman man.