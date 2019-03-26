



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who raped a neighbor at knifepoint, and then offered to do yard work around her home to make up for it, has been sentenced to five decades in prison.

Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Walding, 20, guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary last October. On Monday a judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.

Prosecutors say Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor’s Boynton Beach house in October 2017 and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes. She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.

Walding reportedly offered to do landscaping or fix something around the house, which she declined. Prosecutors say he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left she called 911.

