  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Palm Beach, Rape, Sexual Assault


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who raped a neighbor at knifepoint, and then offered to do yard work around her home to make up for it, has been sentenced to five decades in prison.

Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Walding, 20, guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary last October. On Monday a judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.

Prosecutors say Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor’s Boynton Beach house in October 2017 and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes. She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.

Walding reportedly offered to do landscaping or fix something around the house, which she declined. Prosecutors say he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left she called 911.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s