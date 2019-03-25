



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Ocean Drive on Miami Beach has re-opened to traffic after a busy Spring Break weekend.

“It was just kind of crowded with a lot of young people. Things that I didn’t think I was going to see. We forgot that it was spring break out here,” Sara Sherman said.

Sherman and her husband, Tim, arrived from Hollywood, California Saturday. They noticed a big difference by Sunday.

“I heard last week was kind of crazy. This week was a lot, much more subdued,” Sherman said.

Officers expected fewer people Sunday. That’s why extra police from other agencies were only around Friday and Saturday.

The smaller crowds didn’t stop Miami Beach officers from continuing their increased patrol. Police say they’ll be on high alert well throughout the week and this upcoming weekend.

“I felt safe. I didn’t feel threatened in any way. I enjoyed my time here,” Tim Sherman said.

Officers have been busy for two weekends on South Beach.

The first brought fights and violence going viral on social media.

The second weekend, Sgt Philip Elmore was run down by a motorcyclist who is accused of traveling in the wrong direction. The suspect, Garrett Flores, appeared before a judge Sunday on multiple charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Hours later in a separate incident, a man was stabbed and police still need help finding who’s responsible. Finally, late Saturday night, video from TMZ shows police placing handcuffs on boxer Adrien Broner but witnesses say he was never arrested after jaywalking and slamming his hand on the hood of a car.

“You want everybody to have fun but not go overboard,” Sara Sherman said.

Now police are gearing up for a week of electronic dance music parties leading to Ultra Music Festival. They’re also staying on an increased patrol as South Florida students and families head to South Beach for their spring break.

Police Chief Dan Oates told CBS4 News, the additional help from agencies throughout South Florida worked. We are working to learn the number of people arrested compared to last weekend.