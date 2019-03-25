Filed Under:Liberty City, liberty city shooting, Local TV, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in Liberty City.

It happened near NW 63rd Street and 13th Avenue.

The two women were injured while sitting in a car. It’s unclear if they were the target of the gunfire.

Several bullets riddled the car. Police have not said if they were hit by bullets or injured by shattering glass.

They were treated on the scene and then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s