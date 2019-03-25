



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in Liberty City.

It happened near NW 63rd Street and 13th Avenue.

The two women were injured while sitting in a car. It’s unclear if they were the target of the gunfire.

Several bullets riddled the car. Police have not said if they were hit by bullets or injured by shattering glass.

They were treated on the scene and then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

