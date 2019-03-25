  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible double murder after a couple from Canada was found dead in a Pompano Beach mobile home park.

Investigators said the couple’s neighbors grew concerned after not seeing them for a few days. One knocked on their door and then made a gruesome discovery.

The couple has been identified as 80-year-old Marc Gagne and his 78-year-old wife Rita.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported the Gagnes were from Saint-Come-Liniere, about an hour and a half outside of Quebec City.

Neighbors in the Golf View Estates say the Gagnes split their time between the Pompano Beach area and Canada.

No arrests have been made.

