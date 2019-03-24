



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Just days after learning that a Parkland high school student took her own life, another tragedy has hit this grief-stricken community.

According to police, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died on Saturday.

Authorities say it appears to be an “apparent suicide” but they are still investigating.

CBS News has learned from a current Broward School Board member that the student was a male sophomore, but no additional information about his identity has been released.

The school board member also said the the death was a suicide.

Last week we learned that another Parkland survivor, Sydney Aiello, had killed herself.

Aiello’s mother, Cara, and members of the Parkland community came together and said this is an important time to remind everyone of the number of resources available for those who need help.

Earlier this week, Cara told CBS4’s Carey Codd that her daughter was on campus the day of the shooting but not in Freshman Building. She said Sydney struggled with survivor’s guilt and was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cara said Sydney struggled to attend college classes because she was afraid of being in a classroom and was often sad recently but never asked for help before she killed herself.

Cara hopes Sydney’s story can help save others.

A meeting at the Parkland City Hall is being held Sunday afternoon regarding both suicides.

Members from the Broward School District are expected to be there, as are Coral Spring Police and Broward Children’s Services.

Help and informational links:

Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention is Here to Help! https://fisponline.org/

Your first call for help: https://211-broward.org/

Tomorrow’s Rainbow: https://www.tomorrowsrainbow.org/

Children’s Services Council: https://www.cscbroward.org/

Also, if you or anyone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, help is available.

Here are some important suicide prevention hotlines:

Broward County:

2-1-1

(954) 537-0211

Miami-Dade County:

Suicide Prevention/SafeNet

(305) 358-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-8255

SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

There is free counseling and confidential support available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.