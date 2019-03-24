



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami-Dade are searching for two people who they say ran away from the scene of a deadly shooting.

The incident took place in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, it happened on Saturday afternoon at the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park on Northwest 199th Street.

That’s where police say a woman was shot in the upper body and died at the scene.

There has been no word on what led up to the shooting.

A witness said they saw two people run away just after the shots were fired.