



MIAMI GARDENS (CBAMiami) — Samantha McDaniel knocked on doors all afternoon handing out flyers Saturday, trying to find out who killed her son.

Darin Williams, 27, died in a drive-by shooting in July.

Police said he was holding his 1-year-old son who was also shot, but survived.

“It’s just hard for me to go on every day without a special part of my life. He’s just gone. My life is not the same,” McDaniel said.

The grieving mother didn’t walk the streets alone.

Her friends and other members of the community are trying to get justice for her son.

They said now is the time to speak up.

Jamie Woods, McDaniels friend, said, “You always got to think, ‘What if that was my child?’”

Doctor Robert Malone with the Community Youth Against Violence said, “It’s shameful. This is on the community and they need to wake up and they need to start holding these knuckleheads accountable.”

Williams dreamed of becoming a firefighter. He graduated last year from the academy. His mother was proud.

“He had a promising future and that was taken away from a senseless murder and he really didn’t deserve it,” she said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. All calls are confidential.