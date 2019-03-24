



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade public school teacher that was charged with sexual assault last week was a no show in bond court.

His lawyer, who was hired by the teacher’s union, told the judge Saturday that his client is in poor health.

Alejandro Perez is a fifth grade teacher at Charles R. Hadley Elementary School.

He’s facing six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than twelve years old, and another six counts on a child who is sixteen or older.

His lawyer says the accusations are not true.

Miami-Dade Schools say Perez has been with the district for more than 30 years and there has never been a problem.

A spokesperson tells CBS4 that Perez is being fired.