By Karli Barnett
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A super crew rolled up to Holtz Children’s Hospital on Friday.

On a Miami Police SWAT truck with flashing lights came Black Panther, Spider-Man, Bat Girl, and Captain America.

They took time out of their busy crime-fighting schedules to visit some of the hospitals toughest patients.

“They are the actual superheroes because they inspire us each and every day with what they’re going through and how they fight through adversity,” the one and only Spider-Man told CBS4 News. “That for us is extremely motivational.”

Black Panther, Bat Girl, Captain America, and Spider-Man visited children at Holtz Children’s Hospital. (Source: CBS4)

The superheroes happen to be very good friends with Miami Police and help them catch the bad guys.

It takes a lot more than “The Joker” or a “Green Goblin” to faze these young fighters.

“Very happy,” says Yadiris Dotel, holding her son while he flexed his muscles with Captain America. “It literally put a smile on my face. He’s been here a while, so it’s nice to see.”

Heather Mahoney is a child life specialist who helped organize the visit.

“It’s great to hear the phone calls to their brothers or sisters and cousins and say ‘Guess who I got to meet today?’,” she said.

These superheroes knew the ones with the real bravery were the people in the room without the costumes or shield.

“You’re my superhero,” Spider-Man told one boy.”You make me strong.”

Karli Barnett

