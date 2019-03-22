



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the head with a machete.

Miami police said it began with a landlord and tenant dispute at 1151 NW 40th Street.

Miami police officer Kenia Fallot said as it grew more heated one person grabbed a machete and stabbed the other person in the back of the head.

The injured person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, no word on their condition.

Police have detained the other person.