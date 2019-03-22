



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police will be out in force over the next three days in an effort to keep sometimes rowdy Spring Breakers in check.

Officers on the beach and on the streets will be enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities.

Hundreds of Miami Beach offices will be deployed over the weekend, along with more than 70 officers from outside agencies to assist.

Two or more officers will be stationed at the intersections of 5th Street & Collins Avenue and 5th Street and Washington Avenue. Officers are also being deployed at fixed posts at every intersection on Collins and Washington for a 10 block stretch.

“We’re talking from 5th Street to about 15th Street which is our entertainment district which is where all of this is concentrated, that’s where we are putting our focus,” said Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Two dozen officers in protective gear will patrol the beach throughout the weekend and seize alcohol and drugs. They will also be at the ready to break up any fights.

“It makes me feel more safe being here as a college student, as a woman, being in an area like this, it’s really important to feel safe,” said Spring Breaker Isabelle Pop.

“I guess they gotto do what they gotta do but if it’s going to be like this every Spring Break, just let us have fun,” said another student.

Officers will be cracking down on drinking, fighting, and drug use.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our officers but also our residents and visitors,” said Rodriguez.

It was the outrage of residents earlier this week that prompted the ‘get tough’ policy.

Some Spring Breakers said they welcome the change.

“I think it’s important, especially since young people might not always do the right choices in life and there’s going to be people that act on that,” said one student.

Barricades and all-terrain vehicles will be used to disperse crowds and prisoner transport vans will be parked on the beach to remind Spring Breakers to obey the rules.

The city is also be taking new steps to protect the residents in the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth neighborhoods, the two residential zones immediately abutting the entertainment district. They will establish a residential boundary around the entire Flamingo Park area, which will take effect both Friday and Saturday evenings. Flamingo Park residents should carry a photo ID with them to access the area.

The MacArthur Causeway License Plate Reader detail, that was previously on the causeway, has been moved onto 5th Street, and the Julia Tuttle Causeway LPR detail will commence later in the evenings. This change aims to balance public safety without compounding traffic woes. The Julia Tuttle will have two lanes open at all times and one lane closed this weekend during the following times: Friday, March 22, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, March 23, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

In addition to maintaining Ocean Drive as pedestrian only, the city has also removed parking on Collins Avenue between 5th and 15th streets to enhance the flow of traffic.