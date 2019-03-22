



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver has been arrested for a hit and run that killed a motorcyclist.

Miami police say Rey Villanueva was driving a Chevy Impala Thursday morning on US1 when he hit the motorcyclist at SW 17th Avenue.

The motorcyclist, described as a 39-year-old father on his way home from work, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Investigators say Villanueva sped off after the crash, hit another car and crashed at Coral Way and SW 12th Avenue, the impact flipping his car. When police arrived, he was spotted trying to remove his tag.

Villanueva is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter.

