Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver has been arrested for a hit and run that killed a motorcyclist.

Miami police say Rey Villanueva was driving a Chevy Impala Thursday morning on US1 when he hit the motorcyclist at SW 17th Avenue.

The motorcyclist, described as a 39-year-old father on his way home from work, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Investigators say Villanueva sped off after the crash, hit another car and crashed at Coral Way and SW 12th Avenue, the impact flipping his car. When police arrived, he was spotted trying to remove his tag.

Villanueva is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s