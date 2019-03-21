WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, North Miami Beach, North Miami Beach Police, Reported Shooting


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police are investigating reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

North Miami Beach police units and the SWAT team responded in force to the area of NE 35 Avenue & NE 169 ST, searching for the source of the reported shooting.

Police said, “No one is shot, and there is no hostage situation.”

The investigation centers around the Eastern Shores neighborhood.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a strong police presence with multiple units and tactical trucks.

Police are urging drivers to stay away from the area.

No other details were immediately known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s