



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police are investigating reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

North Miami Beach police units and the SWAT team responded in force to the area of NE 35 Avenue & NE 169 ST, searching for the source of the reported shooting.

Police said, “No one is shot, and there is no hostage situation.”

The investigation centers around the Eastern Shores neighborhood.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a strong police presence with multiple units and tactical trucks.

Police are urging drivers to stay away from the area.

No other details were immediately known.