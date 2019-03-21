



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s good news and bad news about the Powerball drawing.

The bad news is you didn’t win the $550 million grand prize. The good news is that nobody else did either which means an even bigger jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing.

Now the the jackpot is an estimated $625 million. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history.

The $625 million jackpot has a cash value option of an estimated $380.6 million.

According to Powerball’s website, if you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Your chance of winning the top prize is roughly 1 in 292 million.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m and you can watch those drawings on CBS4, your official lottery station.