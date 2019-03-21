



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the Coral Way area.

Police said they received a call before 4 p.m. from someone who said he saw his father shoot his mother and then shoot himself.

Authorities said it happened in the 2300 block of SW 16th Terrace.

Images from Chopper 4 showed police units in the area, as well as investigators.

No other details were immediately available.