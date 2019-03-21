Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Plantation Police officer was arrested on domestic battery charges Thursday after allegedly beating his wife.
Matthew Shechter, 32, was arrested by Coral Springs police on strangulation and battery charges.
The Plantation Police Department released the following statement: “Officer Matthew Shechter is on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation.”
No other details were immediately available.