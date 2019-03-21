  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMCBS 4 News at11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward News, Coral Springs, Domestic Battery, Local TV, Matthew Shechter, Plantation Police, South Florida


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Plantation Police officer was arrested on domestic battery charges Thursday after allegedly beating his wife.

Matthew Shechter, 32, was arrested by Coral Springs police on strangulation and battery charges.

The Plantation Police Department released the following statement: “Officer Matthew Shechter is on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation.”

No other details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s