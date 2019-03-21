



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas community is mourning another loss.

Recent graduate, Sydney Aiello, who was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the victims of the Parkland shooting, took her own life last weekend.

Aiello’s mother, Cara, and members of the Parkland community say this is an important time to remind everyone of the number of resources available for those who need help.

Aiello was described as a vibrant young woman who was focused on her grades and a joy to be around.

Cara Aiello said her daughter was on campus the day of the shooting but not in Freshman Building. She said Sydney struggled with survivor’s guilt and was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cara said Sydney struggled to attend college classes because she was afraid of being in a classroom and was sad but never asked for help before she killed herself.

Cara hopes Sydney’s story can help save others.

Ryan Petty’s daughter Alaina died in the shooting. He’s focused a lot of effort on suicide prevention since the Parkland tragedy, worried that traumatized might take their own lives.

“It breaks my heart that we’ve lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas,” he told CBS 4 News. “My advice to parents is to ask questions, don’t wait.”

Petty said there are a series of critical questions that anyone can ask a person who they fear might be struggling with ideas of suicide.

“Some of the questions that need to be asked are – do you wish you were dead and not wake up? Second question — have you have you had thoughts of killing herself?” Petty said, adding that follow-up questions are have you thought about how you would kill yourself and do you have any intention of acting on those thoughts.

Columbia University Professor Dr. Kelly Posner is an internationally renowned expert on suicide prevention.

“This one of our greatest public health crises,” Posner said.

She is the lead scientist on the Columbia Protocol that asks 6 questions of people who might be considering suicide. The protocol also instructs people on how to assist someone who answers that they might be suicidal.

Posner said the protocol is responsible for reducing the suicide rate in the military and she hopes to get this information to everyone in America to reduce what she calls “our number one preventable cause of death.”

“We know we need to find the people suffering in silence,” she said. “Every coach, every teacher, every peer needs to have this in their hands.”

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer is President and CEO of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County. She said there are lots of community resources like the 211 hotline, the Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention and a new program called Eagles’ Haven opening next month in Coral Springs.

Seltzer said the Parkland tragedy proved that we all need to work to get over the stigma associated with mental health problems and an inability to ask for help when we’re struggling.

She said it’s important for parents to look for suicide warning signs like kids who hurt themselves or stop taking part in important activities.

“Parents have to be a little more aggressive when they see those signs and not just wait for the child to ask for help and maybe take them to those resources,” Seltzer said.

She also said it’s important for young people to know they can reach out to a trusted adult or friend when they’re in crisis.

Sydney Aiello loved yoga and her mom said she wanted to dedicate her life towards helping others. Now you can help her family by donating money to a GoFundMe account set up in Sydney’s memory.

Click here to identify and prevent suicide.

A GoFundMe page has been created ‘In Loving Memory of Sydney Aiello.’ Click here to donate.

Click here to read more about ‘Parkland Strong: Support & Resources’

Other links:

Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention is Here to Help! https://fisponline.org/

Your first call for help: https://211-broward.org/

Tomorrow’s Rainbow: https://www.tomorrowsrainbow.org/

Children’s Services Council: https://www.cscbroward.org/