



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A motorcyclist involved in a hit and run crash on South Dixie Highway early Thursday morning has died.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of SW 17th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said as paramedics were on their way, they received reports that the motorcyclist was on the ground and not breathing and good Samaritans were performing CPR.

“The first unit arrived and took over life-saving efforts. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was unresponsive and not breathing and we continued the life-saving efforts all the way to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed in extremely critical condition,” said Carroll.

The motorcyclist died a short time later.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene but was later detained at SW 3 Avenue and 16th Street.

A second vehicle was also struck, that driver was not injured.

