



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is launching a new safety program called "The Bar Watch" designed to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

Sexual assaults often begin in an establishment where alcohol is being consumed and or illegal drugs become involved.

“We saw a pattern where a lot of these incidents of reported sexual batteries, at least the contact between the victim and the suspect initiated in an establishment where alcohol is served,” said Fort Lauderdale PD Chief, Rick Maglione.

The Bar Watch program is a network of local restaurants, bar staff, and police officers, trained to detect and deescalate situations that could result in sexual assault.

“Obviously, nothing replaces common sense. You’re not supposed to leave your drink unattended.”

Participating locations will display the Bar Watch decal so customers can feel safer knowing someone is watching.

