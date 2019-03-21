  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Hollywood, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Man, Tamarac


FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tragic end in the search for a missing Hollywood man.

On Wednesday, a contractor surveying an abandoned boarded up building at 3700 W Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac discovered a body behind it.

The body was taken to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office where it was positively identified as 40-year-old Mackoni Hall, who had been reported missing for about a week.

Hall was last seen on March 13 leaving his job at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 2 p.m.

Detectives are now searching for the vehicle he was driving when he disappeared – a 2008 gold Dodge Caliber with a Florida tag of 344 YVA.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

